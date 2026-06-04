Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day

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U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Korell, 100th Operations Group commander, pauses for a photo with an athlete during Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day is a yearly event that offers individuals with special needs a day of athletic activities and an opportunity to build camaraderie with Team Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)