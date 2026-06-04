U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Korell, 100th Operations Group commander, pauses for a photo with an athlete during Joan Mann Special Sports Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 4, 2026. Joan Mann Special Sports Day is a yearly event that offers individuals with special needs a day of athletic activities and an opportunity to build camaraderie with Team Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9733255
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-DI187-2659
|Resolution:
|6118x3787
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall holds 43rd annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.