First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jolanda Jones, left, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant, and Master Sgt. Zurisarai Valle, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, advocate for Mental Health Awareness Month near Friendship Gate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The outreach effort encouraged community support across the installation, highlighting the importance of connection during Mental Health Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)