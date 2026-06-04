First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month

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Mental Health team members and U.S. Air Force first sergeants assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing advocate Mental Health Awareness Month near Friendship Gate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The event brought visibility to Mental Health Awareness Month while demonstrating the wing's commitment to caring for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)