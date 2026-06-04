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    First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month [Image 1 of 4]

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    First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force first sergeants assigned to the 35th Fighter (FW) Wing advocate Mental Health Awareness Month near Friendship Gate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The event promoted positive engagement across the installation, reinforcing a culture of support and connectedness throughout the 35th FW community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 03:18
    Photo ID: 9733158
    VIRIN: 260528-F-EP621-1004
    Resolution: 6209x4139
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month
    First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month
    First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month
    First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month

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    35th Fighter Wing
    First Sergeants
    Mental Health Awareness Month
    mental health
    Misawa Air Base

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