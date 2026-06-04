First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month

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U.S. Air Force first sergeants assigned to the 35th Fighter (FW) Wing advocate Mental Health Awareness Month near Friendship Gate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The event promoted positive engagement across the installation, reinforcing a culture of support and connectedness throughout the 35th FW community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)