U.S. Air Force first sergeants assigned to the 35th Fighter (FW) Wing advocate Mental Health Awareness Month near Friendship Gate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The event promoted positive engagement across the installation, reinforcing a culture of support and connectedness throughout the 35th FW community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 03:18
|Photo ID:
|9733158
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-EP621-1004
|Resolution:
|6209x4139
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.