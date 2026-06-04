First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month

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U.S. Air Force first sergeants assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing advocate Mental Health Awareness Month near Friendship Gate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The outreach effort provided a visible reminder of the resources and support networks available to members of the Misawa Air Base community. (U.S. Air Force pho