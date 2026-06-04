First sergeants and healthcare members advocate Mental Health Awareness Month

U.S. Air Force first sergeants assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing advocate Mental Health Awareness Month near Friendship Gate at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2026. The outreach effort provided a visible reminder of the resources and support networks available to members of the Misawa Air Base community. (U.S. Air Force pho
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 03:18
|Photo ID:
|9733161
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-EP621-1013
|Resolution:
|6581x4387
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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