Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 28, 2026) – Chief Warrant Officer 2 LeShaina Hall, right, returns her first salute to Electronics Technician 1st Class Nicholas Martinez, both assigned to Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during Hall’s commissioning ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island, May 28, 2026. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)