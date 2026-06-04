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    Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer [Image 3 of 6]

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    Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 28, 2026) – Chief Warrant Officer 2 LeShaina Hall, assigned to Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, receives her shoulder boards from her family during her commissioning ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island, May 28, 2026. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:52
    Photo ID: 9733023
    VIRIN: 260528-N-DZ831-2073
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 247.78 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer
    Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer
    Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer
    Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer

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