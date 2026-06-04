Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer

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PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 28, 2026) – Chief Aerographer’s Mate Ashley Young, left, removes the chief petty officer anchors from Chief Information Systems Technician LeShaina Hall, both assigned to Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during Hall’s commissioning ceremony to chief warrant officer aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island, May 28, 2026. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)