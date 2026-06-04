Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 28, 2026) – Chief Warrant Officer 2 LeShaina Hall, right, assigned to Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, recites the oath of office given by Lt. j.g. Jasmine Underwood, assigned to Submarine Squadron 1, during Hall’s commissioning ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island, May 28, 2026. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 00:52
|Photo ID:
|9733026
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-DZ831-2099
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|308.33 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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