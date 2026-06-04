Chief Information Systems Technician Hall Commissions to Chief Warrant Officer

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PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 28, 2026) – Chief Warrant Officer 2 LeShaina Hall, assigned to Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, receives her officer cover from her spouse, Ensign Lamar Hall, assigned to Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific, during her commissioning ceremony aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial on Ford Island, May 28, 2026. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)