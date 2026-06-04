Medical Group Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Choi

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U.S. Air Force Col. James Choi, incoming 35th Medical Group commander, renders his first salute to 35th MDG members during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. The medical group’s mission encompasses patient care, force health protection and operational support, helping ensure 35th Fighter Wing Airmen remain ready to respond whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)