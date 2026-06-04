Medical Group Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Choi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James Choi, incoming 35th Medical Group commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. The ceremony recognized a mission focused on providing trusted healthcare, promoting force health protection and sustaining the operational readiness of 35th Fighter Wing Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)