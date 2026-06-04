U.S. Air Force Col. James Choi, incoming 35th Medical Group commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. The ceremony recognized a mission focused on providing trusted healthcare, promoting force health protection and sustaining the operational readiness of 35th Fighter Wing Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 00:27
|Photo ID:
|9733017
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-VQ736-1096
|Resolution:
|6652x4435
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Group Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Choi [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.