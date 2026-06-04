Medical Group Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Choi

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, gives a speech on the accomplishments of Col. Winton Laslie, outgoing 35th Medical Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership for a group responsible for delivering medical care, sustaining force health and ensuring the readiness of Airmen and families across Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)