U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, gives a speech on the accomplishments of Col. Winton Laslie, outgoing 35th Medical Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of leadership for a group responsible for delivering medical care, sustaining force health and ensuring the readiness of Airmen and families across Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 00:27
|Photo ID:
|9733015
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-VQ736-1043
|Resolution:
|7348x4899
|Size:
|13.16 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Group Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Choi [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.