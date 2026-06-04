Medical Group Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Choi

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, passes the 35th Medical Group (MDG) guidon to Col. James Choi, incoming 35th MDG commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. The 35th Medical Group provides patient care, public health services and operational medical support, directly contributing to the readiness and resilience of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)