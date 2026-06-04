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    Medical Group Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Choi [Image 2 of 4]

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    Medical Group Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Choi

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, passes the 35th Medical Group (MDG) guidon to Col. James Choi, incoming 35th MDG commander, during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 5, 2026. The 35th Medical Group provides patient care, public health services and operational medical support, directly contributing to the readiness and resilience of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:27
    Photo ID: 9733016
    VIRIN: 260605-F-VQ736-1085
    Resolution: 6207x4138
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Medical Group Change of Command: Welcoming Col. Choi [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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