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Melissa Burns performs a series of gravity-defying tumbles and spins in an Edge 540 aerobatic aircraft during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The event served as a platform to celebrate Fairchild AFB's military heritage, honoring the unique civilian-military bond with the Inland Northwest community that has supported the nation's defense for generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)