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    SkyFest 2026 [Image 3 of 8]

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    SkyFest 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs high-speed precision maneuvers during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The open house provided a rare opportunity for Inland Northwest residents to interact directly with service members, ask questions and explore the military aircraft that make the nation's global defense possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9732006
    VIRIN: 260606-F-VS143-1203
    Resolution: 5162x3435
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SkyFest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026

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