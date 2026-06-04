A striking purple P-51 Mustang banks sharply over the crowd during a SkyFest 2026 aerial demonstration at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The event served as a platform to celebrate Fairchild AFB's military heritage, honoring the unique civilian-military bond with the Inland Northwest community that has supported the nation's defense for generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9732009
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-VS143-1247
|Resolution:
|4080x2715
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SkyFest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.