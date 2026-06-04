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    SkyFest 2026 [Image 5 of 8]

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    SkyFest 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Airman Audrey McDowell 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A striking purple P-51 Mustang banks sharply over the crowd during a SkyFest 2026 aerial demonstration at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The event served as a platform to celebrate Fairchild AFB's military heritage, honoring the unique civilian-military bond with the Inland Northwest community that has supported the nation's defense for generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9732012
    VIRIN: 260606-F-VS143-1288
    Resolution: 4174x2777
    Size: 592.96 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SkyFest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    SkyFest 2026

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