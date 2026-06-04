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The Undaunted Airshows team perform in their dual RV-7 aircraft during SkyFest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. SkyFest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations, express appreciation to local partners and showcase Fairchild AFB's unrivaled global reach capabilities to the Inland Northwest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)