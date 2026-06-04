299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony

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The company guidons of the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, are placed in the sand of Omaha Beach during a battalion casing ceremony, Normandy, June 06, 2026. The ceremonial casing marked the beginning of the battalion's inactivation as part of the Army's restructuring process. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)