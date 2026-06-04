299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony

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Lt. Col. Benjamin Washkowiak, commander of the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Law, command sergeant major of the 299BEB, 1SBCT, 4ID, case the battalion colors during a ceremony on Omaha Beach, Normandy, June 06, 2026. The ceremonial casing marked the beginning of the battalion's inactivation as part of the Army's restructuring process. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)