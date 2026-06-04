299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony

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Soldiers assigned to the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stand in formation during a battalion casing ceremony on Omaha Beach, Normandy, June 06, 2026. The ceremonial casing marked the beginning of the battalion's inactivation as part of the Army's restructuring process. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)