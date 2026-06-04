Soldiers assigned to the 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stand in formation during a battalion casing ceremony on Omaha Beach, Normandy, June 06, 2026. The ceremonial casing marked the beginning of the battalion's inactivation as part of the Army's restructuring process. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 07:38
|Photo ID:
|9729747
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-KY607-1017
|Resolution:
|10884x6122
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SGT William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.