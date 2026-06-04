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    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

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    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. William Rogers 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier assigned to 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4ID, during the battalion casing ceremony on Omaha Beach, Normandy, June 06, 2026. The ceremonial casing marked the beginning of the battalion's inactivation as part of the Army's restructuring process. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 07:38
    Photo ID: 9729745
    VIRIN: 260606-A-KY607-1104
    Resolution: 2363x6322
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SGT William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony
    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony
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    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony
    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony
    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony
    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony
    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony
    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony
    299 BEB Omaha Beach Casing Ceremony

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