D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony

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Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, left, assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, shakes hand with Col. Dan Leard, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat team, 82nd Aiborne Division, during his indefinite reenlistment ceremony at La Fiere Bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. Nagel had the opportunity to reenlist indefinitely at La Fiere Bridge, a historic site where Paratroopers of the 505th PIR fought during the Normandy invasion in June 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)