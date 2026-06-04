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    D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

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    D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, left, assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, shakes hand with Col. Dan Leard, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat team, 82nd Aiborne Division, during his indefinite reenlistment ceremony at La Fiere Bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. Nagel had the opportunity to reenlist indefinitely at La Fiere Bridge, a historic site where Paratroopers of the 505th PIR fought during the Normandy invasion in June 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 03:36
    Photo ID: 9729685
    VIRIN: 260603-A-JA130-6003
    Resolution: 7416x5074
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    reenlistment ceremony
    AllAmerican
    82ndAirborneDivision
    SwordOfFreedom
    La Fiere Bridge
    Dday82

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