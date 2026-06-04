D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony

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Gen. Christopher Todd Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, administers the oath of reenlistment to Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division at La Fiere bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. Nagel had the opportunity to reenlist indefinitely at La Fiere Bridge, a historic site where Paratroopers of the 505th PIR fought during the Normandy invasion in June 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)