D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony

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Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, stands alongside retired Col. Keith Nightingale and Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, following his indefinite reenlistment ceremony at La Fiere Bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. By reenlisting at the historic site, Nagel honored the legacy of the Paratroopers who fought to secure the bridge during the Normandy invasion in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)