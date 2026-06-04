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    D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

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    D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, stands alongside retired Col. Keith Nightingale and Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, following his indefinite reenlistment ceremony at La Fiere Bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. By reenlisting at the historic site, Nagel honored the legacy of the Paratroopers who fought to secure the bridge during the Normandy invasion in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 03:36
    Photo ID: 9729684
    VIRIN: 260603-A-JA130-1341
    Resolution: 7704x5244
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    reenlistment ceremony"
    AllAmerican
    82ndAirborneDivision
    SwordOfFreedom
    La Fiere Bridge
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