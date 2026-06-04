D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony

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Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, a Paratrooper assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, takes the oath of indefinitite reenlistment at La Fiere Bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. By reenlisting at the historic site, Nagel honored the legacy of the Paratroopers who fought to secure the bridge during the Normandy invasion in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)