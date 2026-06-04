Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, a Paratrooper assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, takes the oath of indefinitite reenlistment at La Fiere Bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. By reenlisting at the historic site, Nagel honored the legacy of the Paratroopers who fought to secure the bridge during the Normandy invasion in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 03:36
|Photo ID:
|9729678
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-JA130-4252
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.