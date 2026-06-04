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    D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

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    D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, a Paratrooper assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, poses for a group photo with fellow Paratroopers, and a veteran following his indefinite reenlistment ceremony at La Fiere Bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. The ceremony took place during commemorative events marking the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and honoring the legacy of the Paratroopers who fought in Normandy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 03:36
    Photo ID: 9729682
    VIRIN: 260603-A-JA130-5291
    Resolution: 8164x5445
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    reenlistment ceremony
    AllAmerican
    82ndAirborneDivision
    SwordOfFreedom
    La Fiere Bridge
    Dday82

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