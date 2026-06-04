Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, a Paratrooper assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, poses for a group photo with fellow Paratroopers, and a veteran following his indefinite reenlistment ceremony at La Fiere Bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. The ceremony took place during commemorative events marking the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and honoring the legacy of the Paratroopers who fought in Normandy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 03:36
|Photo ID:
|9729682
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-JA130-5291
|Resolution:
|8164x5445
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.