D-Day82: Reenlistment Ceremony

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Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Nagel, a Paratrooper assigned to 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, poses for a group photo with fellow Paratroopers, and a veteran following his indefinite reenlistment ceremony at La Fiere Bridge, France, on June 4, 2026. The ceremony took place during commemorative events marking the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and honoring the legacy of the Paratroopers who fought in Normandy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)