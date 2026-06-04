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    Brig. Gen. Mulberry participates in wildfire preparedness exercise [Image 5 of 5]

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    Brig. Gen. Mulberry participates in wildfire preparedness exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, director of joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard, participates in a wildfire response tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The exercise strengthened interagency coordination and improved understanding of how state and military resources support wildfire response operations throughout Wyoming. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:49
    Photo ID: 9729613
    VIRIN: 260603-A-FE233-9692
    Resolution: 1082x1443
    Size: 339.96 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brig. Gen. Mulberry participates in wildfire preparedness exercise [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agencies strengthen wildfire response planning during tabletop exercise
    Camp Guernsey Fire Department discuss resource coordination
    Wyoming Homeland security and fire partners discuss wildfire response
    Wyoming Homeland Security discuss wildfire response operations
    Brig. Gen. Mulberry participates in wildfire preparedness exercise

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    Wyoming National Guard strengthens wildfire response coordination through tabletop exercise

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    Homeland Security
    Wyoming National Guard
    Camp Guernsey
    Wildfire Response
    Emergency Management
    State Forestry

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