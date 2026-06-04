Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, director of joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard, participates in a wildfire response tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The exercise strengthened interagency coordination and improved understanding of how state and military resources support wildfire response operations throughout Wyoming. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9729613
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-FE233-9692
|Resolution:
|1082x1443
|Size:
|339.96 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Mulberry participates in wildfire preparedness exercise [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard strengthens wildfire response coordination through tabletop exercise
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