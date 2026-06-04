Brig. Gen. Mulberry participates in wildfire preparedness exercise

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Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, director of joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard, participates in a wildfire response tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The exercise strengthened interagency coordination and improved understanding of how state and military resources support wildfire response operations throughout Wyoming. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)