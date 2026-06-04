Director Lyn Budd Wyoming Homeland Security and Wyoming fire service organizations participate in a wildfire response tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The exercise focused on improving coordination and resource management during complex wildfire incidents. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9729610
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-FE233-6916
|Resolution:
|3006x2255
|Size:
|516.82 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming Homeland security and fire partners discuss wildfire response [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard strengthens wildfire response coordination through tabletop exercise
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