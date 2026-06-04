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    Wyoming Homeland security and fire partners discuss wildfire response [Image 3 of 5]

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    Wyoming Homeland security and fire partners discuss wildfire response

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Director Lyn Budd Wyoming Homeland Security and Wyoming fire service organizations participate in a wildfire response tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The exercise focused on improving coordination and resource management during complex wildfire incidents. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:49
    Photo ID: 9729610
    VIRIN: 260603-A-FE233-6916
    Resolution: 3006x2255
    Size: 516.82 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wyoming Homeland security and fire partners discuss wildfire response [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming National Guard
    Camp Guernsey
    Wildfire Response
    Emergency Management
    State Forestry
    Wyoming Homeland Security

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