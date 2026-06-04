Date Taken: 06.03.2026 Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:49 Photo ID: 9729610 VIRIN: 260603-A-FE233-6916 Resolution: 3006x2255 Size: 516.82 KB Location: US

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This work, Wyoming Homeland security and fire partners discuss wildfire response [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.