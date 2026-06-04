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    Camp Guernsey Fire Department discuss resource coordination [Image 2 of 5]

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    Camp Guernsey Fire Department discuss resource coordination

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Representatives from Wyoming emergency response agencies discuss wildfire coordination during a tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The event examined how state agencies and military assets integrate during wildfire incidents requiring aviation, emergency management and firefighting resources. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)

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    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:49
    Photo ID: 9729612
    VIRIN: 260603-A-FE233-1944
    Resolution: 2787x2090
    Size: 841.61 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Guernsey Fire Department discuss resource coordination [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agencies strengthen wildfire response planning during tabletop exercise
    Camp Guernsey Fire Department discuss resource coordination
    Wyoming Homeland security and fire partners discuss wildfire response
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    Brig. Gen. Mulberry participates in wildfire preparedness exercise

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    Wyoming National Guard strengthens wildfire response coordination through tabletop exercise

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    Wyoming National Guard
    Wildfire
    Tabletop Exercise
    TTX
    Wyoming Office of Homeland Security
    Wyoming State Forestry Division

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