Camp Guernsey Fire Department discuss resource coordination

Representatives from Wyoming emergency response agencies discuss wildfire coordination during a tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The event examined how state agencies and military assets integrate during wildfire incidents requiring aviation, emergency management and firefighting resources. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9729612
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-FE233-1944
|Resolution:
|2787x2090
|Size:
|841.61 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Wyoming National Guard strengthens wildfire response coordination through tabletop exercise
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