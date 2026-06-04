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    Agencies strengthen wildfire response planning during tabletop exercise [Image 1 of 5]

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    Agencies strengthen wildfire response planning during tabletop exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Representatives from multiple state agencies participate in a wildfire response tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The exercise focused on improving coordination between state agencies and military organizations when responding to wildfires on Camp Guernsey and across Wyoming. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:49
    Photo ID: 9729611
    VIRIN: 260603-A-FE233-1257
    Resolution: 3350x2513
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Agencies strengthen wildfire response planning during tabletop exercise [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agencies strengthen wildfire response planning during tabletop exercise
    Camp Guernsey Fire Department discuss resource coordination
    Wyoming Homeland security and fire partners discuss wildfire response
    Wyoming Homeland Security discuss wildfire response operations
    Brig. Gen. Mulberry participates in wildfire preparedness exercise

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wyoming National Guard strengthens wildfire response coordination through tabletop exercise

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    TAGS

    Homeland Security
    Wyoming National Guard
    Camp Guernsey
    Wildfire Response
    Emergency Management
    State Forestry

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