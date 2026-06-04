Representatives from multiple state agencies participate in a wildfire response tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The exercise focused on improving coordination between state agencies and military organizations when responding to wildfires on Camp Guernsey and across Wyoming. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9729611
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-FE233-1257
|Resolution:
|3350x2513
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agencies strengthen wildfire response planning during tabletop exercise [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard strengthens wildfire response coordination through tabletop exercise
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