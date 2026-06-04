A member of the Wyoming Homeland Security team in discussions during a wildfire response tabletop exercise in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 3, 2026. The exercise brought together state and military partners to improve communication, resource coordination and response procedures during wildfire incidents. (Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig, Wyoming Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9729609
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-FE233-9641
|Resolution:
|1911x2548
|Size:
|525.96 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming Homeland Security discuss wildfire response operations [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard strengthens wildfire response coordination through tabletop exercise
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