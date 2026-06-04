Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment looks over the cliffs of Point Du Hoc on the beaches of Normandy, France, during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, June 1, 2026. Operation Overlord was the largest invasion in U.S. history. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher)