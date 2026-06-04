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    D-Day 82 [Image 28 of 32]

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    D-Day 82

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment walk from the Hotel de Ville in Carentan, Normandy, France, during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, June 3, 2026. Operation Overlord was the largest invasion in U.S. history. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 16:59
    Photo ID: 9729159
    VIRIN: 260603-A-VK567-6425
    Resolution: 4207x2810
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82 [Image 32 of 32], by SPC Samuel Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DDay82, StrongerTogether, DDay, Freedom250inEurope

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