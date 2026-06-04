(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day82 [Image 26 of 32]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D-Day82

    FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment salute during a ceremony in Normandy, France, during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, June 3, 2026. Operation Overlord was the largest invasion in U.S. history. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 16:59
    Photo ID: 9729145
    VIRIN: 260603-A-VK567-4020
    Resolution: 4063x2714
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day82 [Image 32 of 32], by SPC Samuel Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day82
    D-Day82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82
    D-Day 82

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay82, StrongerTogether, DDay, Freedom250inEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery