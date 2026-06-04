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U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment look at a display at a memorial in Normandy, France, during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, June 1, 2026. Operation Overlord was the largest invasion in U.S. history. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher)