U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment look at a display at a memorial in Normandy, France, during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, June 1, 2026. Operation Overlord was the largest invasion in U.S. history. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9729154
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-VK567-3709
|Resolution:
|2832x4240
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82 [Image 32 of 32], by SPC Samuel Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.