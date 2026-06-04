U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment march through a street in Normandy, France, during the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, June 3, 2026. Operation Overlord was the largest invasion in U.S. history. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Samuel Dreher)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9729152
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-VK567-5466
|Resolution:
|4060x2712
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 82 [Image 32 of 32], by SPC Samuel Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.