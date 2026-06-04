Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Philip Dorsch, former 19th Maintenance Group commander, gives a speech during Col. Kevin Scholz’s promotion ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 29, 2026. Dorsch highlighted Scholz’s leadership, accomplishments, and service to the Air Force while recognizing the significance of his promotion to the rank of colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 15:57
|Photo ID:
|9728977
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-BC369-1002
|Resolution:
|3367x2240
|Size:
|482.42 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.