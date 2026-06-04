Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Scholz, 19th Maintenance Group incoming commander poses for a photo with family members during his promotion ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 29, 2026. The ceremony celebrated Scholz’s promotion to the rank of colonel and recognized the support of family members who have accompanied him throughout his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)