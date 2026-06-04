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    Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB [Image 7 of 7]

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    Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Kameron Green 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Scholz, 19th Maintenance Group incoming commander poses for a photo with family members during his promotion ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 29, 2026. The ceremony celebrated Scholz’s promotion to the rank of colonel and recognized the support of family members who have accompanied him throughout his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:57
    Photo ID: 9728967
    VIRIN: 250529-F-BC369-1007
    Resolution: 5591x3720
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB
    Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB
    Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB
    Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB
    Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB
    Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB
    Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB

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    LRAFB
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    HerkNation
    Promotion & Awards

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