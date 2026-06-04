Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Scholz, 19th Maintenance Group incoming commander gives a speech during his promotion ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 29, 2026. During the ceremony, Scholz reflected on his career, thanked family members and colleagues for their support, and confirmed his commitment to serving Airmen and the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)