Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Scholz, 19th Maintenance Group incoming commander, recites the oath of office during his promotion ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 29, 2026. The oath confirmed his commitment to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and marked his advancement to the rank of colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)