Col. Kevin Scholz Promotion Ceremony at LRAFB

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Darlene Scholz, wife of Col. Kevin Scholz, 19th Maintenance Group incoming commander, places his colonel rank insignia on his uniform during his promotion ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 29, 2026. The promotion recognized Scholz’s superior performance, leadership and commitment to the Air Force mission throughout his career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)