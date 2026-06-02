Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026

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260602-N-CF812-1020 WASHINGTON (June 2, 2026) On Tuesday, June 2, the U.S. Navy Band presented its first Concert on the Avenue of 2026 at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. The concert was hosted by the Honorable Ben C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Mr. Kohlmann, from Minneapolis, Minn., is pictured here after the show greeting the Navy Band's Commanding Officer, Capt. Robert "Seph" Coats, from Carmichael, Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)