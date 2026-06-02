Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026

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260602-N-CF812-1017 WASHINGTON (June 2, 2026) On Tuesday, June 2, the U.S. Navy Band presented its first Concert on the Avenue of 2026 at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. The concert was hosted by the Honorable Ben C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. The Navy Band piccolo section stands to play the all-time favorite Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa. The section is comprised of Chief Musician Allison Fletcher, of Forest, Va., and Musicians 1st Class Elena Yakovleva, of Kaliningrad, Russia, Ashleigh Leas, from San Antonio, Texas, and Brittany Marod, from Cincinnati, Ohio. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)