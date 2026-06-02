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    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026 [Image 17 of 20]

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    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donovan Klutho 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260602-N-CF812-1017 WASHINGTON (June 2, 2026) On Tuesday, June 2, the U.S. Navy Band presented its first Concert on the Avenue of 2026 at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. The concert was hosted by the Honorable Ben C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. The Navy Band piccolo section stands to play the all-time favorite Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa. The section is comprised of Chief Musician Allison Fletcher, of Forest, Va., and Musicians 1st Class Elena Yakovleva, of Kaliningrad, Russia, Ashleigh Leas, from San Antonio, Texas, and Brittany Marod, from Cincinnati, Ohio. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:28
    Photo ID: 9728429
    VIRIN: 260602-N-CF812-1017
    Resolution: 5157x3431
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: KALININGRAD, RU
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OHIO, US
    Hometown: FOREST, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026 [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026
    Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026

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    Navy Memorial
    Concert on the Avenue
    Concert
    Navy Band

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