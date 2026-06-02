Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026

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260602-N-CF812-1015 WASHINGTON (June 2, 2026) On Tuesday, June 2, the U.S. Navy Band presented its first Concert on the Avenue of 2026 at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. The concert was hosted by the Honorable Ben C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)