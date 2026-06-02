Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026

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260602-N-CF812-1018 WASHINGTON (June 2, 2026) On Tuesday, June 2, the U.S. Navy Band presented its first Concert on the Avenue of 2026 at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. The concert was hosted by the Honorable Ben C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. The Navy Band trumpet section rises during the final strain of Stars and Stripes Forever by John Philip Sousa. The section consists of Master Chief Musicians Gunnar Bruning, of Marathon, Wis., and Chris Sala, of Wilbraham, Mass., Chief Musician David Smith, from Hyattsville, Md., and Musicians 1st Class Chuck Bindis, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Jon Fontan, from Flushing, Mich. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)