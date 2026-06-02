260602-N-CF812-1019 WASHINGTON (June 2, 2026) On Tuesday, June 2, the U.S. Navy Band presented its first Concert on the Avenue of 2026 at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. The concert was hosted by the Honorable Ben C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Mr. Kohlmann, from Minneapolis, Minn., is pictured here during a meet and greet with another concertgoer after the end of the show. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 14:28
|Photo ID:
|9728450
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-CF812-1019
|Resolution:
|4759x3166
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026 [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.