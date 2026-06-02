Navy Band Concert on the Avenue, June 2, 2026

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260602-N-CF812-1019 WASHINGTON (June 2, 2026) On Tuesday, June 2, the U.S. Navy Band presented its first Concert on the Avenue of 2026 at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. The concert was hosted by the Honorable Ben C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Mr. Kohlmann, from Minneapolis, Minn., is pictured here during a meet and greet with another concertgoer after the end of the show. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Donovan Klutho)