B-52 Refueling

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Prosser, a 174th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, Iowa National Guard, prepares a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing for aerial refueling over the Midwest, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of military aircraft, enabling global military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexa Prieto-Velasco)